Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Stanley, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Stanley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Stanley works at
Locations
Clinical & Health Psychology6545 Bowden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 448-0079
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanley is simply the BEST! I've been seeing him for 2.5 years to help me deal with self esteem issues, traumatic life events, PTSD, overcome fear, deal with a mentally disordered wife and many other things that shaped my life at the time. Dr. Stanley is very knowledgeable, will always listen, be understanding, NEVER judgmental, give sound opinion and recommendations and always give the attention I needed. And he will give the extra mile to help me. I'm a better person today thanks to him.
About Dr. Frank Stanley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
