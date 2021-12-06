Dr. Frank Spano, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Spano, DC
Overview
Dr. Frank Spano, DC is a Chiropractor in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Spano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Core Spine & Wellness LLC180 Tices Ln Bldg A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 247-1040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spano?
Great experience as a first timer. I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. The staff and Dr.Spano were all very friendly and helpful. I especially loved how Doctor really took his time to explain each and every step with me as well as my treatment options. I had a great visit and the doctor has really put me at ease so I highly recommend this clinic.
About Dr. Frank Spano, DC
- Chiropractic
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1528219524
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spano works at
Dr. Spano speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Spano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.