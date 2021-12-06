See All Chiropractors in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Frank Spano, DC

Chiropractic
4
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Spano, DC is a Chiropractor in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Spano works at Core Spine & Wellness LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Core Spine & Wellness LLC
    180 Tices Ln Bldg A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 247-1040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Low Back Procedure
Lower Back Injuries
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Pain Procedure
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sports Injuries
Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2021
    Great experience as a first timer. I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. The staff and Dr.Spano were all very friendly and helpful. I especially loved how Doctor really took his time to explain each and every step with me as well as my treatment options. I had a great visit and the doctor has really put me at ease so I highly recommend this clinic.
    Keren — Dec 06, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Spano, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1528219524
    Education & Certifications

    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Spano, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spano works at Core Spine & Wellness LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Spano’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Spano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

