Dr. Frank Sabatino, PHD

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Frank Sabatino, PHD is a Chiropractor in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. 

Dr. Sabatino works at Ocean Jade Health Retreat in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Jade Health Retreat
    4553 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale By the Sea, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 900-9670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Addiction
Diet Counseling
Acupuncture
Addiction
Diet Counseling

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Frank Sabatino, PHD

  • Chiropractic
  • English
  • 1851612642
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Sabatino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabatino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sabatino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sabatino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sabatino works at Ocean Jade Health Retreat in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sabatino’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabatino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabatino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabatino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabatino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

