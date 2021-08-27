See All Clinical Psychologists in Temple, TX
Dr. Frank Pugliese, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frank Pugliese, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Temple, TX. 

Dr. Pugliese works at Eugene C Waters Phd PC in Temple, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eugene C Waters Phd PC
    2027 S 61st St Ste 126, Temple, TX 76504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 774-8272
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Frank Pugliese, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225032790
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Pugliese, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugliese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pugliese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugliese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pugliese works at Eugene C Waters Phd PC in Temple, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pugliese’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugliese. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugliese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugliese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugliese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

