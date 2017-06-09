Dr. Frank Perez-Verdecia, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Verdecia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Perez-Verdecia, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Frank Perez-Verdecia, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Perez-Verdecia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychology & Beyond, Inc11401 SW 40th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 917-5414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez-Verdecia?
My experience with Dr . Frank Perez has been the best experience I can think about. Caring, flexible, understanding and very professional.
About Dr. Frank Perez-Verdecia, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1972556124
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Verdecia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez-Verdecia accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Verdecia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez-Verdecia works at
Dr. Perez-Verdecia speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Verdecia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Verdecia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Verdecia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Verdecia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.