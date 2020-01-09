Frank Manners, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Frank Manners is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Frank Manners, LCSW
Overview
Frank Manners, LCSW is a Counselor in Richmond, VA.
Locations
-
1
Frank D Manners & Associates, Inc.5412 Glenside Dr Ste A, Richmond, VA 23228 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Frank is an incredible couselor! He listens very well and then gives you what you need to be accountable for your own actions. He helped me see that my choices are my responsibility, also how I react to situations are my responsibility. My life is totally different because of him...real talk.
About Frank Manners, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1366604571
Education & Certifications
- KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Frank Manners has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Frank Manners accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Frank Manners has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Frank Manners. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Frank Manners.
