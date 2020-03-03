Dr. Frank Leonardi, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Leonardi, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Leonardi, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Leonardi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peak Mental Health Services4107 Plank Rd Ste A, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 907-4282
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonardi?
Dr Leonardi is an amazing doctor. He has helped me so much. He is very professional and understanding. He is kind and gives excellent input and advice. He offers alternate ways to think about issues and how to handle situations. I would highly recommend Dr Leonardi
About Dr. Frank Leonardi, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962452094
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonardi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonardi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.