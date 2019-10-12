Dr. Frank Lanzisera, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanzisera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lanzisera, DC
Overview
Dr. Frank Lanzisera, DC is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Lanzisera Center17 Davis Blvd Ste 304, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 253-2333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lansiera treated my hashimotos which I been in pain for years most autoimmune gut He took pain away got me on track to healthy life
About Dr. Frank Lanzisera, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1396814885
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanzisera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanzisera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanzisera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanzisera.
