Dr. Frank Emmett, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech U.



Dr. Emmett works at The Ecumenical Center for Religion an Health in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.