Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Emmett, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech U.
The Center8310 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0885
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He doesn't tell you what to think but listens to get the complete picture. Very patient and attentive.
- Clinical Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1295743706
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr-Lackland Afb
- Texas Tech U
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Emmett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmett.
