Dr. Frank Bier, OD

Optometry
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Bier, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Bier works at Performance Eyecare in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Manchester, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Performance Eyecare
    9973 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 (314) 961-3151
    14037 Manchester Rd, Manchester, MO 63011 (636) 394-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergies
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Albinism II Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2020
    Dr. Bier is extremely knowledgeable about his field and does a great job of explaining things so that I can understand what's going on. He takes a conservative approach and is interested in follow-up. And when he needs to refer me to someone else, I have always been pleased with them as well.
    Jo — Feb 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Bier, OD

    Optometry
    39 years of experience
    English
    1356454060
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Mizzou
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Bier, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

