Frank Aranda, PA
Overview
Frank Aranda, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Orcutt1102 E Clark Ave Ste 120A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 332-8185Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Frank Aranda, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962488528
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
