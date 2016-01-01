Dr. Francoise Paradis, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paradis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francoise Paradis, ED.D
Dr. Francoise Paradis, ED.D is a Psychologist in Saco, ME.
Hidden Springs Inc.110 Main St Ste 1408D, Saco, ME 04072 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Francoise Paradis, ED.D
- Simmons College Counseling Center
- University Of Maine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paradis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paradis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paradis speaks French.
Dr. Paradis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paradis.
