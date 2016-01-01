See All Family Doctors in Woodland, CA
Overview

Francisco Guzman, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Francisco Guzman works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Francisco Guzman, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669817961
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Francisco Guzman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francisco Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Francisco Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Francisco Guzman works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Francisco Guzman’s profile.

Francisco Guzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Francisco Guzman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francisco Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francisco Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

