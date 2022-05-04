Francisco Cortes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Francisco Cortes, PA
Francisco Cortes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Locations
Doctors Medical Center Inc2901 NW 17TH AVE, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 633-3015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Francisco Cortes?
I received excellent attention from the staff. The Doctor is a beautiful human being, knowledgeable, and very kind to patients. i would recommend him to my family and friends.
About Francisco Cortes, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215083258
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Francisco Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Francisco Cortes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francisco Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francisco Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.