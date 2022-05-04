See All Physicians Assistants in Miami, FL
Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Francisco Cortes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. 

Francisco Cortes works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL.

Locations

    Doctors Medical Center Inc
    2901 NW 17TH AVE, Miami, FL 33142 (305) 633-3015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 04, 2022
I received excellent attention from the staff. The Doctor is a beautiful human being, knowledgeable, and very kind to patients. i would recommend him to my family and friends.
About Francisco Cortes, PA

Specialties
  Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1215083258
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Francisco Cortes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Francisco Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Francisco Cortes works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL.

2 patients have reviewed Francisco Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francisco Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francisco Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

