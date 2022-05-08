See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD

Optometry
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Companioni works at Lesly's Optical Inc in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carlos Verdeza, OD
Dr. Carlos Verdeza, OD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lesly's Optical Inc
    1407 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 552-1608

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Companioni?

May 08, 2022
I highly recommend the services of Dr. Companioni.
Antonio Diaz — May 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Companioni to family and friends

Dr. Companioni's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Companioni

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD.

About Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790807683
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Companioni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Companioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Companioni works at Lesly's Optical Inc in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Companioni’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Companioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Companioni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Companioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Companioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Francisco Companioni, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.