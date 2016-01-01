See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Francisca Trujillo, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Francisca Trujillo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Francisca Trujillo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Francisca Trujillo works at Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza
    11511 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 554-4410
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Francisca Trujillo?

    Photo: Francisca Trujillo, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Francisca Trujillo, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Francisca Trujillo to family and friends

    Francisca Trujillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Francisca Trujillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Francisca Trujillo, NP.

    About Francisca Trujillo, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1467003830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Francisca Trujillo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francisca Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Francisca Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Francisca Trujillo works at Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Francisca Trujillo’s profile.

    Francisca Trujillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Francisca Trujillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francisca Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francisca Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.