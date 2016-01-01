Francisca Okwukogu, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francisca Okwukogu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Francisca Okwukogu, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Francisca Okwukogu, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Francisca Okwukogu works at
Locations
Grow Therapy2209 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Vitalis Healthcare Services LLC16701 Melford Blvd Ste 400, Bowie, MD 20715 Directions (240) 705-4527
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Francisca Okwukogu, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Francisca Okwukogu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Francisca Okwukogu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
