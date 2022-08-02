Dr. Francis Laux, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Laux, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Laux, DC is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Laux works at
Locations
Laux Chiropractic Clinic2512 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 881-3333Wednesday1:30pm - 6:30pm
Laux Chiropractic Clinic2508 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 881-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I COULDN'T BE MORE PLEASED WITH THE CARE AND ATTENTION THIS OFFICE PROVIDES. DR. LAUX HAS PROVEN ON MANY OCCASIONS OVER THE COURSE OF THE PAST YEAR TO BE VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND ATTENTIVE TO NOT ONLY CONCERNS AS THEY RELATE TO CARE AND TREATMENT, BUT ALSO TO OVERALL WELLNESS AND LIFESTYLE MODIFICATIONS. HE TAKES THE TIME MANY OTHERS IN HIS POSITIONS ARE EITHER UNWILLNG OR INCAPABLE OF PROVIDING, AND FOR THIS HE SHOULD BE COMMENDED.
About Dr. Francis Laux, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1578521001
Education & Certifications
- Acc Centers
- State University of New York
Dr. Laux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laux accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laux speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laux.
