Dr. Francis Laux, DC

Chiropractic
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Francis Laux, DC is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Laux works at St Paul Integrated Health Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Laux Chiropractic Clinic
    2512 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 881-3333
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 6:30pm
  2
    Laux Chiropractic Clinic
    2508 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 881-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Motor Vehicle Accident
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Motor Vehicle Accident

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I COULDN'T BE MORE PLEASED WITH THE CARE AND ATTENTION THIS OFFICE PROVIDES. DR. LAUX HAS PROVEN ON MANY OCCASIONS OVER THE COURSE OF THE PAST YEAR TO BE VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND ATTENTIVE TO NOT ONLY CONCERNS AS THEY RELATE TO CARE AND TREATMENT, BUT ALSO TO OVERALL WELLNESS AND LIFESTYLE MODIFICATIONS. HE TAKES THE TIME MANY OTHERS IN HIS POSITIONS ARE EITHER UNWILLNG OR INCAPABLE OF PROVIDING, AND FOR THIS HE SHOULD BE COMMENDED.
    DONNA M — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Laux, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578521001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Acc Centers
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Laux, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laux accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Laux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laux works at St Paul Integrated Health Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Laux’s profile.

    Dr. Laux speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

