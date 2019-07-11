Francis Crosby, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francis Crosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Francis Crosby, PSY
Overview
Francis Crosby, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with St Mary's
Locations
Multilingual Psychotherapy Center Inc.1639 Forum Pl, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 712-8821
Boca Office1300 N Federal Hwy Ste 206, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 338-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Francis Crosby?
he changed my life... i was dealing with alot of trauma. and couldnt think past it. He was able to give me real tactics that allowed me to push pass trauma and have healthy thoughts. this has absolutely changed my life. It's been a few years since i saw crosby and i still to this day use the tactics he taught me whenever I start to spiral. i have recommended him to two friends so far and will continue to do so.
About Francis Crosby, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1184665804
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Usf, Fau
Frequently Asked Questions
Francis Crosby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Francis Crosby accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Francis Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Francis Crosby speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Francis Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Francis Crosby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francis Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francis Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.