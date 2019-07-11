See All Clinical Psychologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Francis Crosby, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
Francis Crosby, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with St Mary's

Francis Crosby works at Multilingual Psychotherapy Center in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Multilingual Psychotherapy Center Inc.
    1639 Forum Pl, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 712-8821
    Boca Office
    1300 N Federal Hwy Ste 206, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 338-9898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 11, 2019
    he changed my life... i was dealing with alot of trauma. and couldnt think past it. He was able to give me real tactics that allowed me to push pass trauma and have healthy thoughts. this has absolutely changed my life. It's been a few years since i saw crosby and i still to this day use the tactics he taught me whenever I start to spiral. i have recommended him to two friends so far and will continue to do so.
    Peggy — Jul 11, 2019
    About Francis Crosby, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1184665804
    Education & Certifications

    • St Mary's
    • Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
    • Usf, Fau
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Francis Crosby, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francis Crosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Francis Crosby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Francis Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Francis Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Francis Crosby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francis Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francis Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.