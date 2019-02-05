See All Clinical Psychologists in Exeter, PA
Francis Angelella, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Francis Angelella, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Exeter, PA. 

Francis Angelella works at Francis M. Angelella, PSYD in Exeter, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Francis M. Angelella, PSYD
    1277 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA 18643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 654-8000
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Francis Angelella, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295824308
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Francis Angelella, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francis Angelella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Francis Angelella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Francis Angelella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Francis Angelella works at Francis M. Angelella, PSYD in Exeter, PA. View the full address on Francis Angelella’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Francis Angelella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Francis Angelella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francis Angelella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francis Angelella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

