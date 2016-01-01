Francine Sloane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Francine Sloane, MFT
Overview
Francine Sloane, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Van Nuys, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15235 Burbank Blvd Ste B6, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 788-9788
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Francine Sloane?
About Francine Sloane, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760595532
Frequently Asked Questions
Francine Sloane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Francine Sloane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Francine Sloane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francine Sloane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francine Sloane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.