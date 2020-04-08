Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology Aka Carlos Albizu University.
Dr. Odio works at
Locations
-
1
Psychological Assessment and Treatment Services, LLC4700 N Habana Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions
-
2
Pats, LLC2706 W Saint Isabel St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (888) 666-3089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to this doctor for several years on and off... my child has autism. she has helped us learn how to help in as he has gotten older. Now he is 16, and we are going back because of all this social distancing stuff going on because he doesn't have much social interaction at all. We are doing sessions on-line once a week and it is really helping us all, especially now... I am surprised at some of the reviews out there. Totally not my expience.
About Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1811044316
Education & Certifications
- Miami Institute Of Psychology Aka Carlos Albizu University
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odio accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odio works at
Dr. Odio speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Odio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odio.
