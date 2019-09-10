Francine Marmor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Francine Marmor, LCSW
Overview
Francine Marmor, LCSW is a Counselor in Loveland, CO.
Francine Marmor works at
Locations
Banner Health Physicians Colorado LLC295 E 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 225-4598
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fran has worked with both of my teenage kids, a boy and a girl, and is down-to-earth, approachable, and encouraging. She is real, and my kids can tell she’s not trying to be something she’s not. She is supportive and easy to talk to. I have referred others to her and will continue to do so.
About Francine Marmor, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1063514339
Frequently Asked Questions
Francine Marmor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Francine Marmor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Francine Marmor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Francine Marmor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francine Marmor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francine Marmor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.