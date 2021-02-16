Dr. Francesca Russo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesca Russo, DC
Dr. Francesca Russo, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
Atlas Orthogonal Chiropractic of Albuquerque LLC2730 San Pedro Dr NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 881-0650
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Russo. After an auto accident she helped me with 2 sprains in my neck, a concussion, left ankle pain and numbing, upper back pain and unrelated to the accident corrected a digestive issue I had over 1 year. She is knowledgeable, compassionateand thorough. My quality of life has been greatly improved because of her.
About Dr. Francesca Russo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1285660407
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
