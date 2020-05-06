See All Counselors in Leesburg, VA
Francesca Alesi

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Francesca Alesi is a Counselor in Leesburg, VA. 

Francesca Alesi works at Loudoun County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services in Leesburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Loudoun County Mental Health
    102 Heritage Way NE Ste 302, Leesburg, VA 20176 (703) 771-5100
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Francesca Alesi

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710433560
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Francesca Alesi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Francesca Alesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Francesca Alesi works at Loudoun County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Francesca Alesi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Francesca Alesi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Francesca Alesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francesca Alesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francesca Alesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

