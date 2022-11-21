Dr. Hinchey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frances Hinchey, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frances Hinchey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Donald L. Watson Od and Associates PC7203 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-7250
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Remarkable! She is responsive, empathic, and perceptive.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295952489
Dr. Hinchey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinchey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinchey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinchey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinchey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinchey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.