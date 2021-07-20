See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Frances Gorman, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Frances Gorman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado At Colorado Springs Beth-El College Of Nursing and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Frances Gorman works at Gorman Medical in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gorman Medical
    8540 Scarborough Dr Ste 370, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 358-8270
    Monday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    5:30am - 2:30pm

  • Penrose Hospital

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Fran and her staff are the greatest. They always go above and beyond for their patients. Dr.Ripp is such a friendly and kind man also. This office is the best
    — Jul 20, 2021
    About Frances Gorman, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558682666
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado At Colorado Springs Beth-El College Of Nursing
