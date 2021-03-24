See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Frances Fiechter, OD

Optometry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Frances Fiechter, OD is an Optometrist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Fiechter works at Progressive Eyecare in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Eyecare & Eyewear
    3902 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 595-8855

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Frances Fiechter, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033603253
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fiechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fiechter works at Progressive Eyecare in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Fiechter’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiechter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiechter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
