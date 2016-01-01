Frances Elizondo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Frances Elizondo, PA-C
Overview
Frances Elizondo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX.
Frances Elizondo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7777Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Frances Elizondo?
About Frances Elizondo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245233550
Frequently Asked Questions
Frances Elizondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frances Elizondo works at
Frances Elizondo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Frances Elizondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frances Elizondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frances Elizondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.