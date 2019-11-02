See All Counselors in Richmond, VA
Overview

Frances Christian, LCSW is a Counselor in Richmond, VA. 

Frances Christian works at Internal Medicine Assoc of Va Ltd in Richmond, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Assoc of Va Ltd
    1617 Monument Ave Ste 302, Richmond, VA 23220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 355-9322
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2019
    She’s the best CBT therapist that I’ve ever been to, I was hospitalized every year before seeing her, after seeing her I have not been hospitalized over 10 years. She’s very stern and direct. Her morals and principles are very strong, when it comes to helping me out she gave me my life back. The techniques as well as the coping skills help me to survive. I have met a psychiatrist as well as therapist and it has been said that she’s the guru of CBT. I thank her for everything she’s done for me couldn’t ask for better person.
    Robin Turner — Nov 02, 2019
    About Frances Christian, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275563025
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frances Christian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Frances Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Frances Christian works at Internal Medicine Assoc of Va Ltd in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Frances Christian’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Frances Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Frances Christian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frances Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frances Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

