Frances Christian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Frances Christian, LCSW
Overview
Frances Christian, LCSW is a Counselor in Richmond, VA.
Frances Christian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Assoc of Va Ltd1617 Monument Ave Ste 302, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 355-9322
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Frances Christian?
She’s the best CBT therapist that I’ve ever been to, I was hospitalized every year before seeing her, after seeing her I have not been hospitalized over 10 years. She’s very stern and direct. Her morals and principles are very strong, when it comes to helping me out she gave me my life back. The techniques as well as the coping skills help me to survive. I have met a psychiatrist as well as therapist and it has been said that she’s the guru of CBT. I thank her for everything she’s done for me couldn’t ask for better person.
About Frances Christian, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1275563025
Frequently Asked Questions
Frances Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Frances Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frances Christian works at
4 patients have reviewed Frances Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Frances Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frances Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frances Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.