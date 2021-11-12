See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Franca De Paoli, PSY.D

Marriage & Family Therapy
Dr. Franca De Paoli, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Dr. De Paoli works at Norcal Pediatric Surgical Partners in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norcal Pediatric Surgical Partners
    925 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 639-6072
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr. Franca De Paoli is so sincere and authentic as she truly demonstrates in each session her knowledge and experience and wants the best for you. Over many months of therapy, I could now see how to change my ways of thinking to help overcome many obstacles. She listens, cares and helps you understand better your whys and offers guidance in your own decision making to become your best version and live your best life. I always look forward to each session even if I was a wreck! I would come out feeling more free, confident and optimistic. Dr. Franca is an absolute gem. I have referred her to several close friends and I will use her services when needed as she really provided me support in my neediest of times.
    Katie T. — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Franca De Paoli, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760542435
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franca De Paoli, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Paoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Paoli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Paoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Paoli works at Norcal Pediatric Surgical Partners in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. De Paoli’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Paoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Paoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Paoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Paoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

