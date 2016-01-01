Dr. Fran Krieger Lowitz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieger Lowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fran Krieger Lowitz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fran Krieger Lowitz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from The Wright Institute, Berkeley, Ca..
Dr. Krieger Lowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Fran Krieger-Lowitz, Ph.D.1849 Bonanza St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (510) 841-2007
-
2
same5845 College Ave Ste 7, Oakland, CA 94618 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fran Krieger Lowitz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609925684
Education & Certifications
- Post-Doc Herrick Hospital Eating Disorders Clinic
- Kaiser Permanente Med Grp
- The Wright Institute, Berkeley, Ca.
- New College At Hofstra University
