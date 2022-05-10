Dr. Forrest Sherrill, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Forrest Sherrill, OD
Overview
Dr. Forrest Sherrill, OD is an Optometrist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Sherrill works at
Locations
-
1
Sherrill Family Eyecare, PLLC373 S Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 238-7051Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Davis Vision
- Health Net
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Spectera
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherrill?
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Sherrill for 3 years since moving to Oak Ridge. Has always been a great experience and cannot say enough positives about them. Friendly, courteous , knowledgable and highly recommend.
About Dr. Forrest Sherrill, OD
- Optometry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1194105403
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherrill works at
1255 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.