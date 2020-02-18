Folake Aloba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Folake Aloba, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Folake Aloba, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Hall Randall & Chambers P2300 Garrison Blvd Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21216 Directions (410) 233-3111Monday9:30am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ms. Aloba is a caring, competent and dedicated professional. She cares about her patients and works hard to make sure she is doing everything she can to help them. I saw the evaluation from someone in 2017, and just had to set the record straight. Ms Aloba has had a considerable amount of psychiatric inpatient and outpatient experience. When she reviews medication and treatment options for patients she considers their medical health issues, their family supports, their motivation and compliance for treatment, as well as the person's goals for themselves. She does her best to see people in a timely manner but will make time for patients who who need more time. Ms Aloba is is one of the best clinicians in the DC area and that's why people come from all over to see her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255753489
Folake Aloba accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Folake Aloba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
