Floyd Milner, MS
Overview
Floyd Milner, MS is an Audiology Technician in Riverside, CA.
Locations
- 1 7001 Indiana Ave Ste 12, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 778-0181
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The whole office was friendly and caring. My son had a hearing exam and his experience was positive and helpful. The doctor went over the results clearly and informatively and I never felt rushed. Great staff and experience!!
About Floyd Milner, MS
- Audiology Technology
- English
- 1891881520
Frequently Asked Questions
Floyd Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Floyd Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Floyd Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Floyd Milner.
