Dr. Floyd Colley, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Floyd Colley, OD is an Optometrist in Pensacola, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2105 Town St, Pensacola, FL 32505 (850) 433-0327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Eyeglasses
Contact Lens Exams
Eyeglasses

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    It was one of the best I have had.
    About Dr. Floyd Colley, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033211594
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School

