See All Nurse Practitioners in Sewell, NJ
Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC Icon-share Share Profile

Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sewell, NJ. 

Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli works at Virtua Primary Care - Washington Twp in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Marianne Alexander, NP
Marianne Alexander, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Rakesh Mashru, MD
Dr. Rakesh Mashru, MD
6 (13)
View Profile
Davina Soernssen, RN
Davina Soernssen, RN
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Primary Care - Washington Township
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 350, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 341-8181
  2. 2
    Cavallaro Family Practice
    701 White Horse Rd Ste 4, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 344-7916
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli?

    May 01, 2021
    Dr. Floriya is amazing. My last visit with urgent care was rushed and I felt like I wasn't being hear. My first minute with Dr. Floriya virtually I could tell this wasn't going to be the case. She took her time listening to me and didn't minimize any of my concerns. She worked through the technical challenges we were having and didn't try to cut our time short. I appreciate her so much and would recommend her to anyone seeking a doctor. Thank you Dr. Floriya!
    Mikayla F — May 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC
    How would you rate your experience with Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli to family and friends

    Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC.

    About Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487080271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Drexel University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.