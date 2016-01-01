Dr. Flora Core, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Core is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flora Core, PHD
Overview
Dr. Flora Core, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Core works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Core, Ph.D1849 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 540, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 736-8815
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Core?
About Dr. Flora Core, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1346470689
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Core has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Core accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Core has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Core works at
Dr. Core speaks Persian.
Dr. Core has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Core.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Core, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Core appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.