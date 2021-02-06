Fiona Nugent, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fiona Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Fiona Nugent, NP is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eastchester, NY.
ColumbiaDoctors 693 White Plains Road693 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (914) 750-4630
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
How was your appointment with Fiona Nugent?
I had a meniscectomy surgery on my left knee back on 07/10/2020. In my MRI review l, Dr. Fiona thoroughly assessed discovered the problem in my knee. She broke down everythinggg to me; the entire surgery process, how the knee works, the recovery process and much more. I had no worries; the surgical team took care of me. Shout out to Dr.Ahmad and Fiona, very smart and attentive individuals. Shout out to Melissa, she called me frequently and informed me on my recovery necessities. It took me about 5 weeks to get back to 100%. After 8 years of stalling medical attention, I am painless! I did therapy & flexibility and now I’m quick on my feet and heavy in the gym. Dr Fiona Nugent is as knowledgeable as can. Thanku Colombia orthopedic dept.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093103780
