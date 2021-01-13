Dr. Fiona Kress, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fiona Kress, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fiona Kress, PHD is a Psychologist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Community Psychological Service At The University Of Missouri-St. Louis
Dr. Kress works at
Locations
-
1
Kress Psychological Services, LLC3021 E 98th St Ste 180, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 912-1500
-
2
Fiona Kress755 W Carmel Dr Ste 201, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 912-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kress?
Dr. Kress is very upbeat and easy to talk to. Highly recommend for teenagers!
About Dr. Fiona Kress, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790797694
Education & Certifications
- Community Psychological Service At The University Of Missouri-St. Louis
- St. Louis Psychology Internship Consortium
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kress has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kress accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kress works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.