Dr. Fiona Gallacher, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fiona Gallacher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from PHD Michigan State University.
Dr. Gallacher works at
Locations
Jenny L Cascio Registered Nurse Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner P.c.21 Linwood Ave, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-9016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Independent Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fiona Gallacher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053422212
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Department Of Psychiatry Pleasanton Ca
- National Center For Ptsd Boston Va Medical Center
- PHD Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallacher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallacher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallacher.
