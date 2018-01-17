See All Nurse Practitioners in Topeka, KS
Finette Gress, ARNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Finette Gress, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Topeka, KS. 

Finette Gress works at Sunflower Prompt Care in Topeka, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunflower Prompt Car LLC
    3405 NW Hunters Ridge Ter Ste 100, Topeka, KS 66618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 246-3733
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2018
    Finette Gress has been my one on one for many, many years. She is a very caring person.
    Debi in Topeka, Ks — Jan 17, 2018
    Photo: Finette Gress, ARNP-C
    About Finette Gress, ARNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134398092
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Finette Gress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Finette Gress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Finette Gress works at Sunflower Prompt Care in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Finette Gress’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Finette Gress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Finette Gress.

