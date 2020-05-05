See All Chiropractors in Brownsville, TX
Fili Talamantez, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (10)
Overview

Fili Talamantez, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Brownsville, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    488 Regal Rd Ste 106, Brownsville, TX 78521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 986-6100
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    May 05, 2020
    Most thorough examination in my life! Many spine surgeons wanted to fuse vertebra in my neck to control my pain. I sustained the injury in a high G maneuver (8+) while flying jets in the Air Force. They INSISTED it was my only option. Dr. Talamantez determined that I only had a subluxated first rib. I now live a pain-free life that I would NOT have had if the surgeons had operated. I love this man. Finest diagnostician on this beautiful planet!
    Dr. Joseph Yoste — May 05, 2020
    About Fili Talamantez, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518096676
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fili Talamantez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Fili Talamantez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Fili Talamantez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fili Talamantez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fili Talamantez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fili Talamantez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

