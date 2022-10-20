Dr. Fikret Kajoshaj, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kajoshaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fikret Kajoshaj, OD
Overview
Dr. Fikret Kajoshaj, OD is an Optometrist in Westbury, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kajoshaj works at
Locations
-
1
Stanley J. Berke, M.D., F.A.C.S1600 Stewart Ave Ste 306, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (516) 794-2020Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Sight3604359 35th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33714 Directions (727) 525-3959Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
SightMD4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-4030
-
4
SightMD901 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 240-9955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kajoshaj?
Thank you to Dr. Kajoshaj, and stuff for a great experience from start to finish. Excellent. Can’t say thanks enough.
About Dr. Fikret Kajoshaj, OD
- Optometry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1265870448
Education & Certifications
- Hudson Valley Veterans Administration Health Care System
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kajoshaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kajoshaj accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kajoshaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kajoshaj works at
Dr. Kajoshaj speaks Albanian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kajoshaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kajoshaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kajoshaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kajoshaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.