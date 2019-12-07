See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Fidelis Moseri, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Fidelis Moseri, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Fidelis Moseri works at Recovery Psychiatric Services in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

6 (26)
Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery Psychiatric Services
    4431 S Eastern Ave Ste 1, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 823-3003
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2019
    Dr.Maseri is a Godsend..I searched 11 other clinics with no success..I dreaded driving into Las Vegas from Pahrump for any appointment so having him come to Pahrump twice a month was so welcomed! Because I have been a Professional RN for almost 50 years my standards and expectations were above average in assessing his care. I only waited 10 minutes..his med assistant was also professional! The clinic site in Pahrump leaves much to be desired..but was not there for the setting..So thankful to have him help me..look forward to visits and would give him 5 stars for first experience.
    Maryan Hollis RN — Dec 07, 2019
    About Fidelis Moseri, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275916611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fidelis Moseri, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fidelis Moseri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Fidelis Moseri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Fidelis Moseri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Fidelis Moseri works at Recovery Psychiatric Services in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Fidelis Moseri’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Fidelis Moseri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fidelis Moseri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fidelis Moseri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fidelis Moseri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

