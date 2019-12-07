Fidelis Moseri, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fidelis Moseri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Fidelis Moseri, APRN
Overview
Fidelis Moseri, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Fidelis Moseri works at
Locations
-
1
Recovery Psychiatric Services4431 S Eastern Ave Ste 1, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 823-3003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fidelis Moseri?
Dr.Maseri is a Godsend..I searched 11 other clinics with no success..I dreaded driving into Las Vegas from Pahrump for any appointment so having him come to Pahrump twice a month was so welcomed! Because I have been a Professional RN for almost 50 years my standards and expectations were above average in assessing his care. I only waited 10 minutes..his med assistant was also professional! The clinic site in Pahrump leaves much to be desired..but was not there for the setting..So thankful to have him help me..look forward to visits and would give him 5 stars for first experience.
About Fidelis Moseri, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275916611
Frequently Asked Questions
Fidelis Moseri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Fidelis Moseri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fidelis Moseri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fidelis Moseri works at
6 patients have reviewed Fidelis Moseri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fidelis Moseri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fidelis Moseri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fidelis Moseri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.