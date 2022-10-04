See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hanover, MD
Fidelia Tanyi

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Fidelia Tanyi is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hanover, MD. 

Fidelia Tanyi works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Primary Care in Hanover, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umcmg Primary Care West
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 450, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 04, 2022
When I 1st walked in the office, everyone had a spirit of happinees on them. I immediately felt better. Dr. Tanyi's attentiveness since has been the most beautiful experience I have ever had with a Dr. Within 4 visits, I have been taken off of medication that I was on for 8 months. My entire mindset around my health has shifted. I Love Dr. Tanyi. She is a Dr. who not only cares but does not mind showing that she cares and so does her staff.
ALRTC — Oct 04, 2022
Photo: Fidelia Tanyi
About Fidelia Tanyi

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477104941
Frequently Asked Questions

Fidelia Tanyi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fidelia Tanyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Fidelia Tanyi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Fidelia Tanyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fidelia Tanyi works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Primary Care in Hanover, MD. View the full address on Fidelia Tanyi’s profile.

Fidelia Tanyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fidelia Tanyi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fidelia Tanyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fidelia Tanyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

