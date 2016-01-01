Festus Ebonka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Festus Ebonka
Offers telehealth
Overview
Festus Ebonka is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Festus Ebonka works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Care Center1721 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 515-9680
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Festus Ebonka?
About Festus Ebonka
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932241007
Frequently Asked Questions
Festus Ebonka works at
Festus Ebonka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Festus Ebonka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Festus Ebonka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Festus Ebonka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.