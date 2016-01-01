Fernique Jean-Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fernique Jean-Jacques, NP
Fernique Jean-Jacques, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL.
Fernique Jean-Jacques works at
Palm Beach County Health Dept., 225 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445, (561) 642-1000
Ambetter
Specialty: Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1174918403
Fernique Jean-Jacques works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fernique Jean-Jacques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fernique Jean-Jacques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.