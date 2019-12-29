Fernando Padilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Fernando Padilla, PA
Overview
Fernando Padilla, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Ana, CA.
Fernando Padilla works at
Locations
-
1
Clinica Buena Salud520 W 17th St Ste 1, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 972-2727
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fernando Padilla?
Fernando Padilla is super thorough and explains everything in a matter that as a patient helps you understand what is going on with you .
About Fernando Padilla, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720240708
Frequently Asked Questions
Fernando Padilla accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fernando Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Fernando Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fernando Padilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fernando Padilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fernando Padilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.