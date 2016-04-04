Fernando Esparza, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fernando Esparza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Fernando Esparza, PSY
Fernando Esparza, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Fernando Esparza works at
Dr. Claire Jacobs14607 San Pedro Ave Ste 295, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 403-2050Monday8:30am - 9:30pmTuesday8:30am - 9:30pmWednesday8:30am - 9:30pmThursday8:30am - 9:30pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSunday12:30pm - 9:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
I recommended Dr. Esparza with complete confidence. I work with psychologists, many of them. Dr. Esparza is by far, the best one I've have the opportunity to talk to. As a patient, I can also say is the best Dr. I ever had.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992753701
Fernando Esparza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Fernando Esparza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fernando Esparza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Fernando Esparza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fernando Esparza.
